Marvel’s “Black Widow” premiere is a triumphant moment for cinema

(CNN Business) – Millions of Marvel fans are about to return to a movie theater for the first time since the “physical distancing” began.

The occasion is Marvel’s “Black Widow” film, this summer’s most anticipated film, which opens globally right now, “and the global industry expectation for the weekend is up to $ 140 million.” Anthony D’Alessandro and Nancy Tartaglione of Deadline reported Wednesday.

Fandango says advance ticket sales set a record for 2021, meaning “Black Widow” has already surpassed “F9,” which was the big June milestone for the industry. On Fandango, the film “is also beating the Marvel pre-pandemic titles Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Doctor Strange (2016),” wrote Pamela McClintock of The Hollywood Reporter. Of course, there is a ton of pent-up demand. “It’s been more than two years since a Marvel / Disney superhero movie (” Avengers: Endgame “) graced the big screen,” McClintock noted. “Endgame, which was released in late April 2019, was followed in July of that year by Sony / Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.” However you measure it, it’s been a long time, so this release is a moment of cinematic magic …

Disney’s expectations

In the United States, “Black Widow” opens in preview this Thursday at 5:00 pm (Miami time). On Friday it will be available in streaming, at a price of US $ 30, through Disney + Premier Access. The streaming option makes box office predictions and screenings a bit more complicated than usual. But Deadline’s team said “Black Widow” “could weave between $ 80 and $ 90 million in 4,100 theaters,” while “Disney is conservatively targeting $ 75 million in 3 days in America.” In any case, that would be a pandemic-era record, as “F9” made $ 70 million domestically in its opening weekend.

So this Saturday, Bob Chapek, CEO of Disney, is likely to get a few pats on the back from his brother media moguls in Sun Valley …

Lowry’s opinion

Brian Lowry writes: “My full review will be published Thursday on CNN Entertainment, but it is worth noting that this film is positioned as a separate entity, with the title character reviewing his old life between the events of the ‘Captain America films: Civil War ‘and’ Avengers: Infinity War ‘. Of course, being Marvel, the movie still contains seeds that could be harvested elsewhere in its larger cinematic universe … “

Lowry adds: “Also, whatever the box office result, it would be hugely helpful to have an idea of ​​what the Disney + purchase rate looks like, data that one-day premieres don’t share. Without that, there’s no way to really know. how profitable (or not) the film can be, as well as the extent to which the streaming option could be cannibalizing the income of theaters, rather than simply adding the income of people who would not be willing to run away to see her anyway … “

Ticket office overview

As the pandemic recedes in the US, box office revenues have been dim. There have been some big hits, like “F9” and “A Quiet Place Part II”, but also big flops, like “In the Heights.”

People go back to theaters, “but they do so selectively,” WaPo’s Steven Zeitchik wrote last week. “And those who work in Hollywood are trying to figure out why.” Here are some of the theories. I hope Universal President of Distribution Jim Orr is right: “There are many reasons to be optimistic: the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter every week …”

