Marvel’s Avengers shows the look for Black Panther in the game

E3 2021 started yesterday, the most important event in the video game industry that will last until June 15. As usual, news related to the world of superheroes has already begun to arrive, in this case the video game “Marvel’s Avengers”. Well, the official twitter account has released an image showing a preview of the new look for Black Panther in the video game.

Last March the first official trailer of “Black Panther: War for Wakanda”. Throughout today, more details of the next expansion will be announced, so it would not be surprising if its launch date is revealed, expected for this 2021.

With this image they wanted to attract the attention of the fans. With this expansion, the superhero will be introduced to the game, something that had not happened until now. Recall that at first there were a limited number of superheroes to play with and then add more characters as the expansions were launched.

Black Panther’s video game debut will bring its own story line, as was done with the Clint Barton and Kate Bishop DLC. We remind you that since the launch of the game in September 2020, several expansions of the game have been released to continue to keep fan attention.

As usual, “Marvel’s Avengers” has redesigned the look of Black Panther away from its appearance from the comics or the movies, giving rise to a unique design. Some notable differences are those small horns in the area of ​​the forehead or that the shoulder pads and the part of the pectorals have stood out. It also seems that certain purple hues can be sensed.

“Marvel’s Avengers” is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Stadia and PC.