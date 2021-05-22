Marvel’s Avengers Red Room Seizure Event has already begun

Finally the Marvel’s Avengers event, carried out by Toma de la Sala Roja, has already begun. All the details, below!

Square Enix recently announced that the Taking of the Red Room event for Marvel’s Avengers is now available. In the Capture of the Red Room single-player event, first announced on Square Enix Presents, we’ll meet a mysterious spy who has hacked and transformed the room.

HARM from the Avengers in a crimson death trap. The Taking of the Red Room event will be available until May 31. Here you can take a look at the trailer of the shot of the Red Room:

The Seizure of the Red Room begins after the players have passed almost two weeks

investigating the “Rooskaya Protocols”, a mysterious program that has infiltrated the

IMA syntoids. Protocol chips harvested from pirated technology from

IMA might be the key to unraveling the riddle, but whoever created the Protocols

Rooskaya has corrupted the HARM room of the Avengers. Now, players must discover

encrypted messages addressed to the Black Widow from an old friend who has taken over

the HARM room into a death trap. Threats are no longer virtual:

Players must overcome all waves and regain control of the HARM room.

Players who complete event missions with any superhero on their squad

will receive valuable in-game resources, as well as a special themed animated badge that can

use any of your heroes.

More important details!

Marvel’s Avengers offers players a rich experience and combines single mode

Campaign-focused player Meet up with the ongoing warzone missions of the

Avengers initiative, taking the Avengers around the world and beyond. Each mission of the

Get Together campaign is designed to showcase the unique abilities of one or more heroes,

while the Avengers Initiative missions can be played individually with your

AI group or with up to four players * as any hero on the player’s roster.

Marvel’s Avengers narrative continues to unfold with the addition of new

stories with new heroes, villains, mission types, regions, items and much more without

additional costs for players who have the main game, such as operations A for

IMA of Kate Bishop and Future Imperfect of Hawkeye. These stories will continue the

narrative world of Marvel’s Avengers and new missions will be accessible with the

full of playable heroes.

Right now, Marvel’s Avengers is available on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox

One, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Stadia, and is rated T (Teen) by the ESRB.

* Internet connection required. Your online multiplayer requirements apply.

platform.