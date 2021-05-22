Marvel’s Avengers Red Room Seizure Event has already begun

Finally the Marvel’s Avengers event, carried out by Toma de la Sala Roja, has already begun. All the details, below!
Square Enix recently announced that the Taking of the Red Room event for Marvel’s Avengers is now available. In the Capture of the Red Room single-player event, first announced on Square Enix Presents, we’ll meet a mysterious spy who has hacked and transformed the room.
HARM from the Avengers in a crimson death trap. The Taking of the Red Room event will be available until May 31. Here you can take a look at the trailer of the shot of the Red Room:
The Seizure of the Red Room begins after the players have passed almost two weeks
investigating the “Rooskaya Protocols”, a mysterious program that has infiltrated the
IMA syntoids. Protocol chips harvested from pirated technology from
IMA might be the key to unraveling the riddle, but whoever created the Protocols
Rooskaya has corrupted the HARM room of the Avengers. Now, players must discover
encrypted messages addressed to the Black Widow from an old friend who has taken over
the HARM room into a death trap. Threats are no longer virtual:
Players must overcome all waves and regain control of the HARM room.
Players who complete event missions with any superhero on their squad
will receive valuable in-game resources, as well as a special themed animated badge that can
use any of your heroes.
More important details!
Marvel’s Avengers offers players a rich experience and combines single mode
Campaign-focused player Meet up with the ongoing warzone missions of the
Avengers initiative, taking the Avengers around the world and beyond. Each mission of the
Get Together campaign is designed to showcase the unique abilities of one or more heroes,
while the Avengers Initiative missions can be played individually with your
AI group or with up to four players * as any hero on the player’s roster.
Marvel’s Avengers narrative continues to unfold with the addition of new
stories with new heroes, villains, mission types, regions, items and much more without
additional costs for players who have the main game, such as operations A for
IMA of Kate Bishop and Future Imperfect of Hawkeye. These stories will continue the
narrative world of Marvel’s Avengers and new missions will be accessible with the
full of playable heroes.
Right now, Marvel’s Avengers is available on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox
One, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Stadia, and is rated T (Teen) by the ESRB.
* Internet connection required. Your online multiplayer requirements apply.
platform.