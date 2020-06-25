After the first presentations of the Xbox One X catalog, and the announcement of the first PS5 exclusives, we finally begin to see how some titles dated for their launch prior to the arrival of the new generation of consoles confirm their future compatibility with it. , to which he joins today the expected Marvel’s Avengers.

With much faster load times, better resolution, improved textures, armor destruction, ray tracing and other improvements that these consoles have already advanced, their developers are already ahead of us that Marvel’s Avengers will be played and seen better in the next generation. A more dynamic and fluid experience thanks to the new addition of ultra-fast SSDs, immersive spatial sound technology, or the ability to adjust and customize the viewing experience to take full advantage of these enhanced graphics and higher frame rate.

In fact, since Square Enix have already advanced that all those players who buy the edition of the game for PS4 and Xbox One, They will get the version for PS5 and Xbox Series X completely free of charge, and regardless of whether they move from PlayStation 4 to Xbox Series X or Xbox One to PlayStation 5. In addition, those who migrate to the next generation will do so along with their player profiles and progression, thus being able to continue directly to where they are. They left.

Finally, Marvel’s Avengers will feature backwards compatible multiplayer functionality, so that PS5 players will be able to share the game with their PS4 friends, in the same way that Xbox Series X players will be able to play with Xbox One players. Although at the moment a true cross-platform game has not been confirmed .

Everything we know about Marvel’s Avengers

As we could already see during Madrid Games Week 2019, the story will focus on the events following the celebration of “Avengers Day”, a tribute party in favor of the group of heroes, and which turns into a nightmare after they are blamed for a huge tragedy that in turn causes the fall of SHIELD air base

So the Avengers look Resigned to separate and hide, its protection work being replaced by the arrival of a company called AIM, which soon filled the streets with various robots controlled by artificial intelligence, and whose presence ended up (of course) becoming a danger to society itself.

I don’t know

Similarly, this video also talks about the enormous possibility of customization that Marvel’s Avengers will have, which will not only go into the aesthetic section, but will include a complex system of improvements and components that will bring new features and even abilities to superheroes. In addition to a progression system based on levels and a skill tree, being able to create and combine different play styles according to our priorities.

Finally, in the face of its gameplay there are already two confirmed game modes, which will be divided into single player story missions, and other challenges in which we can play cooperatively with up to four players online. In this way, we can advance through the different contracts, missions and skirmishes that will be unlocked as we advance, a system very similar to that presented in the Destiny saga.

Marvel’s Avengers will be available simultaneously on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia and PC on September 4, 2020, as well as in the new generation of PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles starting this Christmas. Although the game is already available for reservation from 59.99 euros.

Furthermore, PS4 players will have access and availability of an open beta in advance, available to download through the PS Store. from next September 4.