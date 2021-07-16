Marvel’s Armor Wars series to begin filming next year

The promotion of the new Space Jam movie continues to leave us comments from the actor Don cheadle talking about the Marvel series that will star for Disney +. The Serie “Armor Wars” was announced at Disney Investor Day last year, promising that it will be a project that will continue to delve into the aftermath of Tony Stark’s death after “Avengers: Endgame.” More specifically, on the stage that remains after his death.

It seems that we are still going to have to wait for this project, as it is still in the very early stages of its development. The actor confirms that the series is currently in the writing phase, remember that its writing began last March, and that therefore, its filming is not expected to begin until next year, until 2022. If so, most likely I would not speak of a premiere on the Disney + platform until 2023.

We are talking about what the series is going to be. We’ll probably start shooting sometime next year.hey right now we’re uncovering the story, deciding how that trip is going to be, what the Rhodey iteration is going to be.

The actor adds that obviously, the backstory of Armor Wars from the comics will be there, but to that we must add what he commented in his statements the other day, it will allow us to know Rhodey better, how we are going to deepen the series on this character in a way that we haven’t been able to do before.

Obviously, people know Armor Wars, if they know Armor Wars, they know what the series is about, but it’s also about find out how to establish and delve into who Rhodey is, because we haven’t seen much of that in the movies.