Marvelous Marvin Hagler died

Legendary boxer Marvin Hagler died surprisingly this Saturday at the age of 66, his family confirmed in a statement. Marvelous, middleweight champion between 1980 and 1987, he is considered one of the best in history in his category and it has a deserved place in the Hall of Fame of the discipline.

Look also

“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today my beloved husband Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family asks that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. With love, Kay Hagler,” wrote his wife in the official networks of the former athlete.

Born in New Jersey on May 23, 1954, Hagler had a 62-3-2 record and was never knocked out. He retired in 1987 after falling in an unforgettable match with Sugar Ray Leonard.

Look also

Also in the memory of boxing fans was his victory over Thomas Hearns, whom he knocked out in the third round at Ceasars Palace in Las Vegas in 1985 after both starring in a first round in history.

Hagler on the floor against Martillo Roldán.

Look also

In 1983 Hagler was champion by defeating Mano de Piedra Durán in Las Vegas.

In 1984, also in Las Vegas, defended his title against Argentine Juan Martillo Roldán, who did a very good job on the ring. It was a technical knockout in 10, after the Argentine accused him of sticking a finger in his eye to hurt him.

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE