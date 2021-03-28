‘Marvelous’ boxer Marvin Hagler dies at 66

The world of boxing is in mourning again. Following the passing of Leon Spinks last month, news of the death of ‘Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler is now known. The wife of the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 to 1987 confirmed the death on Facebook. Hagler was part of a generation of legends in the same division, along with Roberto “Stone Hand” Durán, Sugar Ray Leonard and Thomas Hearns, with whom he starred in one of the most exciting and raw fights in history, known as “the war”. So far the cause of his death is unknown.