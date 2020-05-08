Rumors indicate that soon a director of the DC Comics Extended Universe (DCEU) is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to develop three more projects.

According to close Marvel sources, the director has spoken to Kevin Feige and the rest of the key pieces from Marvel Studios to plan the reboot of the Fantastic Four, Nova and the A-Force, the Avengers team made up of pure women.

Although he hasn’t officially signed on for any of these projects yet, all three seem to fit the director’s style perfectly.

That’s right, Joss Whedon would make three movies in the MCU, the filmmaker who played a big role in solidifying Marvel’s approach to his cinematic universe with ‘The Avengers.’

However, Whedon was soon dissatisfied with his role in the MCU, and finally left the ship after ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’, after being forced to make too many commitments by the top corporate levels.

It’s fair to say that his next move was a bit unexpected, as he embarked on another set of star superheroes directing the DCEU’s ‘Justice League’, after Zack Snyder will leave the project.

Joss Whedon would make three films in the MCU after being so criticized by fans for not respecting Zack Snyder’s version for the DC team film.

But it’s a surprising fact since it seemed that his discontent with the second Avengers movie had ended his time at Marvel, But now Whedon is in negotiations to return to the MCU.

Primarily, A-Force in particular would give him a chance to make the female comic book movie he almost got in DC with Batgirl, while the dysfunctional family dynamics of the Fantastic Four also seems to be within his grasp.