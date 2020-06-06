Editorial: Cinema & Series / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

As a tonic that responds to a trend and social need, the entertainment industry and large multinational companies have sought to expose and emphasize inclusion and diversity policies.

The film industry has not been kept out of this situation, and specifically, Walt disney company He has shown it in his various franchises, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)

Thus, as with the acquisition of 20th Century Fox towards the giant behind the mouse, a new report (via WeGotThisCovered) ensures that some changes would be planned for its franchises.

After movements like the premiere of solo movies like ‘Captain Marvel’ or ‘Black Widow’, the superhero sagas that would now take the division of Marvel Studios would be preparing the change the name of the X-Men, according to the source.

A more inclusive name, in its place, would be one of the strongest bets that resonates within the study’s conversations, according to the report that we remember still remains as a rumor.

Previously, the “problem” with the name had already been discussed as a critical “joke”. Under Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds’ character joins the X-Men for two seconds and claims it’s a misogynistic and poorly thought-out name that didn’t include women, so it was somewhat dated.

How would you like the decision to be carried out?

