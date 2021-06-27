Marvel would be working on its first dinosaur movie

Since its inception in 2008 with the first Iron-Man installment, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has evolved much more than fans could ever imagine. The studio, which was acquired by Disney in the summer of 2009, has been launching increasingly ambitious projects in which it plays with more genres and themes.

Along these lines, Marvel seems to want to give a new twist to its Universe by developing its first film about, nothing more and nothing less than, dinosaurs.

According to the Giant Freakin Robot medium, the House of Ideas would have a film set in the Savage Land in pre-production phase. This location within the Marvel Universe is an island similar to Jules Verne’s Lost World, located in a hidden tropical reserve in Antarctica that has life forms from the Mesozoic Era, such as dinosaurs.

In the comics, this place is the residence of Ka-Zar, a character similar to Tarzan, who has not yet been confirmed to appear in the alleged film. Everything seems to indicate that with this production, Marvel could want to position itself as a firm competitor of the Jurassic Park universe, a franchise that belongs to Universal.

Although there is no more information about this project, it is known that the studio is interested in presenting new locations similar to the Wild Land in its next films, since it has been confirmed that Atlantis will have an important role in the Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever , in which the superhero Namor will also appear for the first time, played by Tenoch Huerta, a Mexican actor known for his participation in the Netflix series Narcos: México.

Source: However