Marvel would be developing a Midnight Sons movie

Expanding on the rumor from the other day that pointed to the appearance in the form of a cameo of Ghost Rider in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, comes new information that points to the debut in a future of the group of heroes Children of Midnight / Midnight Sons in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The information comes from the hands of The Hashtag Show, the same ones who gave that rumor about Ghost Rider and the Wolverine series for Disney +, and they exclusively affirm that right now Marvel Studios has a plan for the development of a movie dedicated to this group of heroes of the supernatural. A development that would still be in initial phases.

We are not really surprised by a movement of this style, because in fact we already have heroes like Moon Knight or Blade in the near future of the MCU, but the medium does provide more specific extra information than the vague idea of ​​saying that there is a movie in growth.

On the one hand, they say that the alignment will be formed Doctor Strange, Moon knight, Blade, Hannibal king, Hellstrom, Ghost rider Y Scarlet Witch. They further clarify that Hannibal King and Hellstrom will be introduced through the movie “Blade” and will be further developed with this movie about the Midnight Sons. Ghost Rider, as we already said, would have his cameo in Doctor Strange 2. Finally, Moon Knight and Blade will make their debuts in their respective series and film in the near future. The idea would be to have a main line-up, which would be joined by other heroes in future films.

Another interesting detail that they give is that the group will face the demon Blackout as the main villain, but there will also be references to Mephisto. Apparently, Marvel Studios’ plan is to have multiple Thanos-level threats in the MCU. This makes sense if we consider that in the coming years we could have several groups of heroes: Young Avengers, Dark Avengers / Thunderbolts, New Avengers …

In the comics, Midnight Sons is a group of supernatural heroes who fight supernatural threats such as Mephisto himself.

Via information | The Hashtag Show