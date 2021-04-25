Marvel won! Study shows that their heroes are more popular

After years of endless fighting, Marvel and DC seek to be at the peak of popularity. However, a study would have revealed the victor of this pitched struggle.

The comics industry has taken on a lot of strength in recent years, but there is an issue that many have wanted to solve: Who is more popular? ¿Marvel or DC? To which, far from subjectivity or personal tastes, a study has revealed the result.

The British media, Game, took the initiative in data collection. The portal analyzed the search volume in Google of all the world. The initial sample showed that ‘La Casa de las Ideas’ leads in 51 countries, among which stand out USA, India Y Brazil.

For its part, the competition achieved majority representation in some nations such as South Korea, Russia Y China.

In the same way, the winner of the title to the most famous hero was collected, according to the number of countries in which he is sought. The one recognized for it was Spider-man, who takes the baton at 57.

However, in this sense a surprise was presented, because after the arachnid there are no characters from the same company, but it is the Wonder Woman the one that follows in the list, being the preferred one in 15 territories.

The opposite happened with the villains, in which the ranking was the most expected and predictable. Thanos is in the first box with 66 squares, followed by The joker with 21 and Venom, completing the podium, with 16.

Spain

In Spain something curious happens. The search percentage favored Marvel. Contrary to this, the most named hero in this country is Batman and the villain, the Joker. The Iberian lands are divided.

Latin America

The above is the opposite of what happens in Latin America, where it could be talking about a pure marvelita territory. Although in Argentina or Chile, DC had some individual reception by characters like Superman, for example, the audience preferred the Disney allied company in general terms.