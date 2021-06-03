Marvel will reboot the Hulk looking for an answer to his anger

Share

They have revealed Marvel’s plans for the Hulk, where they promise to explore the fury of the great green hero and for this they have an incredible creative team.

The story of Immortal Hulk from Al Ewing It will end at the end of this year, but in November, Marvel comics will relaunch the title as Hulk. To do so, they will bring together the impressive creative team formed by the writer Donny cates, known for his groundbreaking work on Venom Y Thor, and the superstar artist Ryan ottley from Amazing spider-man and Invincible.

This story begins when Bruce banner Discover a radical way to control the monster within. Could this mark the end of the Hulk? Or will the solution create something new that will have unpredictable consequences? Marvel comics says we should prepare to dive deep into the wrath of Hulk in this exciting epic that will explore the incredible and destructive legacy of this character in a way that no one has ever dared before.

“Marvel has just given me the keys to the strongest that exists.” Donny Cates says. “Haha… oh boy. You are not ready for this. They’re about to find out what happens when Ryan Ottley and I get mad… and guess what? Well … I’m pretty sure they’re going to like it a lot when we’re angry. “

They have shared the cover and some images.

Everything you have shared Marvel it really looks amazing and it will be quite different from what we have seen in recent years about Hulk. Since they will delve into the rage that the hero has inside and how Bruce banner you can control it. Maybe following the movies of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe that can currently be seen in Disney Plus.

It has been confirmed that Marvel will show more details of everything that awaits you Hulk in the coming years in Free Comic Book Day 2021: Avengers / Hulk August 14.

