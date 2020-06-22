Since he made his jump to the cinema with La Momia 2, Dwayne Johnson has become one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. And it seems that Marvel Studios has set its sights on the actor to add to the already very large list of stars in his cinematic universe playing a character created specifically for him.

Although Johnson has participated in large franchises such as Fast & Furious or Jumanji, at the moment his filmography does not include any superhero films. Although that will soon change thanks to his role as Black Adam for DC, and the Netflix adaptation of the graphic novel Ball and Chain, which will star alongside Emily Blunt.

The towering actor has long been linked to various characters from the Marvel Universe, although at the moment the paths of the studio and The Rock have not crossed. But rumors suggest Kevin Feige wants Johnson to be part of the Marvel cast, and he could do so thanks to a completely original character, a new superhero who has not appeared in the comics.

According to We Got This Covered, which has alreadyAnnounced Han’s Return To The Fast & Furious Franchise and the appearance of Diana’s golden armor in Wonder Woman 1984, at Marvel they are eager for The Rock to join their superheroes. And if they couldn’t find the right character, they would develop one from scratch, a hero specifically designed with the actor in mind.

This could bring a bit of controversy among fans, since on the one hand Johnson is currently in the ranks of DC as Black Adam, Shazam’s enemy at the DCEU. And on the other hand, with so many good characters in the comics, making one exclusively for the actor could generate rejection among the most purist fandom.