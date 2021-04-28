Marvel wants fans to rediscover the Fantastic Four

Although the members of The Fantastic Four are well known, Marvel returns to its origins and its first adventures.

Marvel just released a preview of the miniseries of The Fantastic Four commemorating the 60th anniversary of the superhero family. On Fantastic Four: Life Story, readers will go back to the 1960s, when Reed richards, Sue storm, Johnny storm Y Ben grimm They met for the first time on a space mission that would change their lives.

However, there will be some twists on the classic story of The Fantastic Four, since the writer Mark Russell (Wonder Twins, Future State: Superman VS. Imperious Lex) will offer its own version of the beloved team. The miniseries also features art by Sean Izaakse (The Fantastic Four), with colors of Nolan woodard (Star Wars: Darth Maul, Thrawn) and lyrics by Joe caramagna (Captain America: Sharon Carter).

What is this story about?

Reed richards is assembling a team for a space voyage where he wants to prove his theories, as the tense Cold War and iconic space race continue, future superheroes endure a cosmic catastrophe. This will make them The Fantastic Four.

The next issue will cover another decade, something similar to what they did with Spider-Man: Life Story, which launched in 2019 and followed the life of Peter parker starting at age 15 in 1962, aging as the story progressed through the decades. Each issue dealt with comprehensive stories associated with those different eras of Spider-Man.

These comics of The Fantastic Four They promise to add a new perspective on the family’s adventures in New York City and potentially across time and space. It is not often that the Marvel Universe go back to the era in which the characters were created, which makes this miniseries quite an event, as the characters are so beloved.

Fantastic Four: Life Story # 1 will launch in comic book stores on Wednesday, May 19.