It seems that Marvel is about to close a star signing. As new information points out, Beyoncé is negotiating with Disney appear in the ‘Black Panther’ sequel. But not only would the singer be in talks to participate in the Marvel Studios film, but it would all be part of an agreement of $ 100 million to appear in several productions of the Casa del Ratón.

As reported by Elle magazine, Beyoncé’s participation in ‘Black Panther 2’ would not have to be with a character, with the Houston diva most likely put your voice to the main theme of the tape, taking the witness from Kendrick Lamar.

This would not be her first major collaboration with Disney, the artist voiced Nala in the remake of ‘The Lion King’ in 2019 and also sang the new soundtrack track, ‘Spirit’, which was nominated for a I already win two Grammy.

It seems that Beyoncé will be « a key piece » for Disney, as the studio hopes that it will also be the voice of several of the documentaries that will arrive at Disney +. « Negotiations are still ongoing, are the last brushstrokes those that are being solved now « , affirm the sources of Elle, who still classify the news as » rumor « .

The signing of the actress and singer with a long-term contract would mean that the artist could also appear in other types of productions. It is not the first time that Beyoncé has shown interest in joining the superhero squad, as early as 2015, according to Daily Star, those responsible for Marvel Studios negotiated a possible appearance in the Avengers movies, but the conversations did not come to fruition.