Marvel villains who deserve to be redeemed and those who don’t

We know, Marvel villains are usually the most contentious point in their universe. Some without the slightest interest, and others dramatic or superficial, are usually the big problem in the great stories of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in their focus on evil.

But of course, and if you are enjoying the Loki series on Disney Plus right now, you already know that there are some that deserve a review. And even redemption. From Thanos, one of the most interesting characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to the most forgettable ones, the evil of Marvel is worth taking a tour of.

And not only to analyze the great antagonists, but how they could fit into this new universe of grays of Phase 4. Who could be redeemable and have a great redemption arc like the god of lies? Or who definitely no longer have nothing to say in your stance on good and evil?

Marvel villains with redemption and new stories

Baron Zemo

Baron Zemo / Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Of course, if you’ve already seen Falcon and the Winter Soldier, you know it: Baron Zemo is back in all his sinister glory. And not just to show dance steps. There is a whole range of new motivations, and a particularly interesting background, in this man who carries several dangerous secrets.

Beyond a Marvel villain, Zemo is a symbol. From the past of his family (which could well be used in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) to his true intentions, still not very clear. Anyway, the most elegant and sophisticated villain has just returned through the front door and we suppose it will not be the last time we see him.

Erik killmonger

We certainly have a problem. The most dangerous member of the Wakanda royal family is dead. But in a Universe where there are occasionally nothing short of miraculous resurrections, Erik might get his second chance. Especially now that the throne of Wakanda is empty and that the next sequel will apparently focus its story on the mythical and powerful country. Will Erik be able to return from the dead to this time, carry with honor his ancestral heritage as a Marvel villain?

Loki

Everyone’s favorite antihero became a complex phenomenon almost worth studying. He was not only the most mourned character among those killed and missing in Avengers: Infinity War, but the only one who got resurrection almost by chance. As if all the above were not enough, the god of lies is now in the middle of a web of stories of capital importance.

He has just discovered that there is something rotten in TVA, that several of its variants know it and that he must also fight for his survival. That, while fans celebrate each of his words and actions until he becomes the most popular Marvel character today.

Will Loki be the driving force behind whatever happens in Phase 4 going forward?

Nebula

Gamora’s troubled, violent, and heartbroken stepsister also enjoys a broad narrative arc of redemption that puts her at the center of several questions. With Guardians of the Galaxy volume III in the pipeline and its well-earned relevance in Avengers: Endgame Are there new stories for her? Most likely, yes.

The character played by Karen gilliam it is curiously vulnerable in the midst of its aggressiveness. It’s also powerful, slick, and could even be made a lot more elaborate by adding a solo adventure. Could occur? With the Loki series apparently there are many doors open. And the adventures of Nebula could be one.

Bucky barnes

Winter Soldier / Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in Marvel Studios’ THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER exclusively on Disney +. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Yes, we are clear about it. The Winter Soldier has earned his redemption as a Marvel villain. But before it was the very dangerous winter soldier. So complicated and formidable as to be a threat on its own. But recovered from the physical and moral scars that Hydra’s dominance left over him, Bucky found peace.

Or so it showed in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Is there the possibility of new adventures for a secondary of luxury and metaphor of good and evil? By now one thing is clear: Bucky is ready for a second chance, using his extraordinary abilities to the greater good.

Marvel villains irredeemable and that we will surely see again

Agatha Harkness

Agatha arrived and conquered the Westview anomaly by dint of magic and manipulation. And if that was not enough, he became a new type of villain who surprised by his sagacity and intelligence. Agatha, who for now is one of the great unknowns of Phase 4, could return once she recovered from Wanda’s spell.

In reality, he is perhaps one of the Marvel villains who deserves to come back and show his full potential. One thing is clear: we all want the great evil witch to make a tremendous appearance. Probably stealing several of the scenes around him. And who knows, if becoming something more than a luxury secondary.

US Agent John Walker

John Walker (Wyatt Russell) in Marvel Studios’ THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER exclusively on Disney +. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. © Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

He is not a villain … or not a proper one. Actually, he already had his big moment of enlightenment in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But he is also a conflictive character with more shadows than lights. This dark version of Captain America with his own agenda and a questionable sense of morality, can be a great enemy to defeat.

And yes, it is completely irredeemable for a simple reason. It is not good nor bad. He is human, and as such he is subject to the lines of his emotions and decisions. An interesting addition to Marvel’s gallery of villains who have always left a lot to be desired.

Kaecilius

He was by no means a memorable Marvel villain – despite being played by the great Mads Mikkelsen – but he was a glimpse into the dark reverse of the wizarding world. Actually, Kaecilius only went beyond what The Ancestral he dared on the border line between good and evil. There would be much to exploit from a character who believed he was doing good, who did not fully understand the scruples of others and who had a humiliating death.

Hela

The great mystery in Thor Ragnarok is how Taika Waititi missed the opportunity to show the goddess of death in all its splendor. Much more if it was played by Cate blanchet. Again, we have the disadvantage that it is “dead”. But at Marvel that doesn’t seem to be a problem, so no one could entirely deny the character’s return. With Thor about to release the movie and Loki changing the story, we may see a little more of Hela in the future.

Red Skull

The villain with the most boring job in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe could have a revival. Or at least, the conditions are unbeatable. In the Loki series, it was shown that one of the temporary breaks leads to Vormir. Could it be the chance of the old HYDRA leader to abandon his heavenly punishment and start a new story? At least, if for some reason some of the variants of Loki pass through the planet in the center of the Universe, we will hear more from him.

Bonus:

Lady Loki / Sylvie

We still do not know the identity of the most dangerous variant of Loki chasing TVA. But one thing we do have clear: we want to see her again. With his strange powers and unrelenting thirst for revenge, he is a complicated character ready to tell new stories. And we need to know them all now!

