Marvel villains have a new face in phase 4

The post-credit scene of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series changed the structure of the villains of Marvel. If until then evil had been represented by a fuzzy mix between despair and greed, Sharon carter gave it a novel twist.

Revealed who is the Power Agent and that moves the strings in MadripoorHis return to the United States and to state agencies was a surprise. But even more so, the evidence of its complete duplicity. Sharon is a woman hurt and betrayed in search of redemption, but also the face of something more complex. Something that, without a doubt, Marvel Cinematic Universe he plans to explode to the maximum in his phase 4.

In the post-credit scene, Carter, until then a symbol of integrity and loyalty, answers a phone call. He does it while still smiling at the praise and presidential pardon he received. And then she makes the big revelation: she is willing to sell the secrets of her country to the highest bidder as she did before with the super soldier serum.

The argument does not show with whom he has the very tough conversation, but it does show that Carter is a new element to consider. One that embodies the shades of gray of the Marvel Cinematic Universe stage. And if your heroes were men in tough moral situations, his villains are not far behind.

Sharon, betrayed by all strata of established power, friends and close, becomes a powerful woman. And one that also uses all of its considerable arsenal of knowledge and skills in the fertile ground of betrayal. Gone are the classic Marvel enemies. If Sam Wilson insisted that “aliens, wizards and robots” were the usual villain selection, for phase 4 everything is more complicated.

Sharon Carter and the gray zone

So far, the niece of the iconic Peggy carter he had found himself in an indefinable uncomfortable region. The character, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, first appeared in Tales of Suspense # 75 (March 1966). Since then, his role both in the comic in the movies was never very clear.

Carter has suffered all kinds of transformations, and in its paper version he even died. In film he was the supporting figure who helped Steve Rogers in Captain America: Winter Soldier, relegated to the background of the protagonist’s love affair.

But once Steve Rogers’ story got mixed up with the main thread of phase 3, Sharon’s role became more diffuse. So much so that it ended up marginalized and turned into a secondary luxury in the Disney Plus series, Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, her relevance as a villain points to something clear. Sharon, in that the comic has controlled the threads of power and became director of SHIELD, will be the face of a new kind of evil.

Date of high on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. It includes unlimited access to all premieres already Star. You will also be able to see the content of Marvel and Star Wars and the great animated films of Pixar.

In phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe nobody believes in heroes. The new Captain America is a man who does not carry the super soldier serum in his veins. John walker he had to fight disgrace. Bucky barnes battle with your identity. In such a setting, Sharon is a powerful villain.

A curious theory in specialized forums suggests that Sharon could have been Zemo’s hidden hand throughout history in Madripoor. That the Baron’s knowledge of who to turn to for the Serum’s backstage came from Sharon. Was Sharon able to play cat and mouse with Sam and Bucky?

A Marvel villain with uncomfortable shoes to walk in the shade

Disney Plus

“Countess Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine. I know it is difficult, but I will not repeat it. You can call me Val, but don’t call me Val, just keep that in mind. ” The presentation of the character could not be more curious. Because this smiling woman, probably a triple or double agent, has just ushered in a new era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

John Walker killed using Captain America’s shield. The whole world saw the disgrace of the great American symbol of good. A little later, degraded and turned into an outcast, Walker tries to bear the burden of what happened. It is then that an unknown woman appears. One that gives you a card, and makes it clear that it will be the answer to your future.

Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (played by the great Julia Louis-Dreyfus) was the most unexpected integration into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In the comic, the character has a variety of facets, which transferred to the screen make it essential. But in his introduction scene, and alongside the wounded and enraged Walker, he seems to fulfill a specific role. Will it be the one that brings together the classics and the expected Thunderbolts?

Until now, the possibility of bringing Marvel villains who are part of a secret organization to the Cinematic Universe had been difficult. But with the transformation of John walker on US Agent and the arrival of Valentina everything seems closer. The character, who maintained an ambiguous tone and said goodbye without showing his intentions, is more important than one might suppose.

With the Secret Invasion series on the horizon and the Black Widow movie nearing release, Valentina could be a bridge between the two. In the comic, she plays a Soviet spy, SHIELD agent, lover Nick Fury, Madame Hydra, and a dangerous assassin. It has also been impersonated by a Skrull. With this combination, it is worth asking what plans the Marvel Cinematic Universe has for this character.

For now we do not know. What is clear is that the blank card and the new suit for Walker indicate that his version will be the most sinister. Along with Sharon Carter, both could embody the evil behind the strata of power.

The ‘WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision)’ anomaly

Disney Plus

When Agatha Harkness revealed that she was always the villain in the WandaVision series (Scarlet Witch and Vision) after all, she did something else too. It revealed that the evil of the unknown Marvel Magical Universe was not as clear and obvious as it was supposed to be.

While millions of fans were betting on an older Marvel villain presence, Agatha turned out to be the evil in the back room. One that did not respond to a great star mission or an elaborate plan. Agatha had come to the anomaly in the small town of Westview in search of power.

Agatha carried her own story in tow. Outcast and made an exception, she hoped to find a new form of magic in Wanda.

He found it. Agatha Harkness discovered Wanda and revealed to her the secrets that the young avenger herself would not have been able to discover. And although in the end she ended up reduced to the character she created to go unnoticed, it was clear that Agatha set a standard.

WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision) sent a whole message. A clear and obvious one that phase 4 could do without large fearsome creatures, to focus on complex characters. Wanda maximoff He went from being a grieving victim, to a powerful creature in constant evolution. For the last scene in the series that bears her name, we saw her learning and becoming more and more powerful. And apparently, Marvel will show it to us in all its fullness.

Wanda is an enemy to fear, who has gained power, control, and now knowledge. She is almost ready to open dimensional doors and cross timelines. Isn’t that the plot of the future Loki series? In the Marvel Cinematic Universe nothing is accidental, much less this confluence of themes that point to only one direction: her transformation into a new villain.

Read this too …