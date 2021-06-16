Marvel vice president says franchise has been successful for being diverse and inclusive

Marvel Studios had a complicated 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this year has better prospects. The most successful studio in Hollywood at the moment continues to reap benefits with its products for the small screen, however, they will soon return to the load with new films that will generate millions globally. Where does such a triumph come from? Victoria Alonso, vice president of Marvel Studios, declares that it is all thanks to representation and diversity. Making it visible to your audiences is what has made it so spectacular.

At first, Marvel Studios focused on presenting the stories of characters such as Iron Man, Captain America and Thor, in the company of other superheroes such as Black Widow, Hulk and Hawkeye, all with white skin. The Avengers – 92% of 2012 did not present us with a diverse cast, however, over time we have observed that the company’s intentions have changed, its target is different. Victoria Alonso talks about the importance of making viewers visible through his films, here are his words:

Aren’t you tired every time your movie is released, is it number one in the world? The reason we are consistently successful is because our audience is global. You can’t have a global audience and not start representing it in some way. For us, it was very, very, very important to have that.

Back in 2010 it was not so common to have a protagonist or diverse cast in series and movies, however, Marvel Studios, along with many other Hollywood studios, have turned the situation around; now they not only cast white actors in star roles, but also African-Americans, Latinos, Asian-Americans, and other minorities. Victory argues that in the end the most important thing is the business, and that if they do not handle diversity with the necessary respect they will lose the public.

For a long time, we heard that a movie led by women would never be successful. I say, ‘Please look, Captain Marvel made a lot of money.’ So they always told us that Black Panther would never make it and that no one wanted a completely black cast, and then it made US # 1.3 billion. So you can look at it from the social point of view, the cultural point of view. But honestly, this is business. From a tax standpoint, you are leaving money on the table by not representing. I think 51% of our audience is female, 28% of our audience is Hispanic. If we don’t represent the people who watch what we do, they will eventually go elsewhere because someone else will figure it out.

2021 has not brought us new movies from Marvel Studios, but several series have. WandaVision – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% were great successes of Disney Plus, and right now Loki is being – 96%, starring Tom Hiddleston as the God of Lies and Thor’s brother. The first chapter of Loki It was the most successful premiere of the series corresponding to the aforementioned study, and in the next few days we will discover if the second one manages to raise the numbers even more.

Meanwhile, fans are waiting for the release of Black Widow, the first Marvel Studios movie in its new era. The calendars were affected by the pandemic but very soon we will be ready to welcome the new films, with several of them starring superheroes completely new to the MCU. The horizon could not look brighter and Marvel Studios knows it, they are confident that their products for the big screen will once again sweep the box office.

Black widow premieres on July 9.

