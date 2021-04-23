MARVEL USA Alien Review # 1. Xenomorphs come to Marvel

Disney’s purchase of Fox has not only returned the audiovisual rights of the mutants and The Fantastic Four to La Casa de las Ideas, now the way is open to other franchises that find accommodation in the publisher. Among them is Alien.

Almost forty-two years have passed since the US premiere of the movie Alien, the Eighth Passenger. The most lethal aliens that we know entered through the great door of popular imagery, despite finding a rival to their height in the figure of the fierce Lieutenant Ellen Ripley. The genius of the science fiction and horror genre, which came to us from the hand of director Ridley Scott, has crossed the screen of movie theaters to reach the public in other formats, such as video games and, of course, comic-books. Until now the publisher that was in charge of exploiting the aspect of paper adaptations was the North American Dark Horse, but Disney’s acquisition of Fox has brought the adventures of the franchise to the pages of Marvel.

The greatness behind the concept

The new editor of the xenomorphs has decided to leave the realization of this series in capable and proven hands. For the scripts they have chosen a writer who has barely been in the industry for five years but has already been nominated for the Eisner Awards. We are talking about Phillip Kennedy Johnson. Most of his work has not reached our country, especially the creations for independent US publishers like Boom! Studios or IDW Publishing. In Marvel we have had it in the Captain America miniseries within the Empire event and in the volume that recently recovered the Marvel Zombies, with the subtitle Resurrection. But it was only the warm-up before facing a project of considerable importance, falling back on Alien.

In these early days, Phillip Kennedy Johnson poses a very interesting story that delves into the development of its main characters, not flat at all, full of edges. Gabriel Cruz introduces himself to us as a recently retired chief of security for the Epsilon Orbital Research and Development Station, owned by the Weyland-Yutani corporation. We are going to meet a man who has sacrificed a large part of his life for his work, putting it before his family, with whom he has taken a distance that he would not mind reducing now that he returns to Earth to enjoy his well-deserved rest. But his past haunts him from several fronts that he will have to pay attention to if he wants to fix things.

I can’t get enough of Larroca

Salvador Larroca as Gabriel Cruz

Phillip Kennedy Johnson’s script presents us with a recognizable structure within the franchise, a task that is greatly helped by the realistic line used by the extraordinary Salvador Larroca. Salva once again uses the technique that we have already seen in his time in Iron Man with scripts by Matt Fraction or in another galactic franchise known to all, Star Wars, with participation in both the homonymous series and the first dedicated to Darth Vader, under the baton in the word processor, in both cases, of Kieron Gillen. His representation of the various evolutions and stages of development of the xenomorphs is outstanding, but it calls more the conception he has made of the main protagonist of the story.

If any of you have had the opportunity to meet Salvador Larroca in a Comic Room, conference, round table or signing session (some of you have even shared a dinner / role-playing game live with him) you will see that the retired head of security from The Epsilon Orbital Station bears a striking resemblance to the Valencian illustrator. Yes, it is not the first time that he has dared to become canon in a franchise, he already did it with a short-term secondary on the imperial side in Star Wars. Now he has gone one step further and has given his appearance to a protagonist like Gabriel Cruz. Some may criticize such a gesture but as a wink to the reader it is an absolute genius.

The first issue of Alien in Marvel, despite its 32-page length, is only a sketch of what is to come. Phillip Kennedy Johnson demonstrates his experience as Sergeant First Class of the US Army in some of the phases of the episode, adapting it to a future beginning of the XXIII century. Add some terrorists with a theoretically just cause but putting the means before the end, plus the presence of the threat, which name the series, and we already have everything we need to enjoy this new journey of the xenomorphs in the comics … yes Bishop, in any of its entities, it has nothing to add about it.

Qualification: : Alien (2021) No. 1

Author : Phillip Kennedy Johnson

Publication date : 2021-03-01

Illustrator: Salvador Larroca

Number of pages : 32

Description : In 2122, the Weyland-Yutani multinational corporation diverted its commercial towing vehicle, the Nostromo, to LV-426, a moon that orbits the planet Calpamos. Weyland-Yutani, attempting to respond to a possible distress call, secretly wished to obtain specimens of a dangerous alien species known as xenomorphs, for his study and benefit. The tragedy struck the crew of the Nostromo. In 2179, a colony known as Handley’s Hope, built on LV-426, was invaded by xenomorphs. An attempt to rescue the colony also met with dire results. We are now at 2200. Weyland-Yutani still controls vast swaths of the space trade lanes. But there are still some things in space that cannot be controlled.

Jesus Salvador Gomez

4.0 4.00 5

Average score

User Rating / 5 (Be the first! Votes)