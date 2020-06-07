A young ally of the Guardians of the Galaxy has just become one of the most dangerous monsters in the Marvel Universe.

Attention SPOILERS from the Marvel comic Revenge of the Cosmic Ghost Rider # 5 Dennis Hopeless, Scott Hepburn, Antonio Fabela and Travis Lanham. In this story we can see how there are many dark entities in the Marvel Universe that can transform simple people into terrifying beings.

In Revenge of the Cosmic Ghost Rider # 5, there is a being that has taken over the body of a young Marvel heroine, Cammi, the former partner of Drax and Cosmic Ghost Rider. She has been corrupted to become one of the greatest destructive forces in the Marvel Universe.

Who’s Cammi?

Cammi was featured in the miniseries Drax the Destroyer Keith Giffen and Mitch Breitweiser. Originally she was just a sarcastic and defiant 10-year-old girl growing up in a remote part of Alaska. She accidentally ran into Drax when a prison ship she was traveling in crashed near the city. She quickly befriended Drax and ended up going into space with him. He ended up intervening in the Marvel Annihilation event. After parting ways with Drax, he spent time traveling across the galaxy and becoming a skilled and cunning space bandit.

Upon finally returning to Earth, she was captured by Arcade and participated in her most expansive assassination world on the pages of Avengers Arena. She quickly became a leader for survivors, preventing them from killing their new friends or even killing each other. Although he briefly spent time with his mother after the events of Avengers Arena, Cammi was one of the undercover heroes who investigated the new Masters of Evil venue during Avengers Undercover, before deciding that he was done with Earth. So she returned to the cosmos to become a wandering bandit. Since then, he worked with various groups and even met Drax again on the road.

Currently Cammi was attacked by Mephisto, who claimed her soul.

Although Frank Castle was able to rescue his soul, becoming Ghost Rider again. Since he had exorcised his power after defeating the Cosmic King, but he did not destroy the dark parasite within him. Unfortunately the darkness attacked Cammi. The young woman was quickly overwhelmed and taken by the dark entity, who quickly seemed to take over her entire body and capture her soul.

Cammi has been corrupted, has become a massive threat to the Marvel universe. He is clearly a being strong enough to defeat Cosmic Ghost Rider.

There is also the question of whether there is any Cammi left within the being. When she was exposed to evil in the past, she discovered all the darkest parts of her psyche and overwhelmed her with them. Perhaps there is a way to save Cammi, who has proven to be such a genuinely good person that not even Mephisto could corrupt her in the bowels of hell. Or maybe she’s lost, and the Punisher with the power of Ghost Rider has to destroy her before she takes down the Marvel universe.