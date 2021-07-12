Marvel turned down a Stan Lee cameo in the latest Marvel short of The Simpsons

Last week a new short of The Simpsons inspired by the Marvel universe. We are talking about “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki”, titled in Spain as “The Simpsons: The Good, the Bad and Loki”. The short focused on Loki, with the god of deception present with the voice in the original version of Tom Hiddleston. Accompanying him, the rest of the Springfield characters.

One possibility that was on the table for an instant was placing a cameo of legend Stan Lee, an illustrious figure from the Marvel Universe who has had cameos in a large number of films and series, both live action and animation. In fact, Lee has made several cameos in the animated series “The Simpsons”.

Stan Lee’s last cameo was in “Avengers: Endgame,” but some fans had little hope that the Simpsons short would have a final cameo. However, it was not. Being in animation format, they only needed Lee’s voice, and that was precisely what they had from previous collaborations with him, so their desire was to place the cameo. However, as explained by the showrunner of “The Simpsons”, Al Jean, from Disney / Marvel they prevented him:

We just thought, ‘Oh, we have Stan Lee’s audio from when he was on our show. Could we do a cameo with him? ‘ They said their policy is that he does not make cameos now that he has passed away. Which is a completely understandable policy. That was his only note and it was, of course, easy to do.

Jean further explained that Disney also vetoed Grogu’s appearance from “The Mandalorian” in the previous Star Wars series crossover short, “The Force Awakens From its Nap.”

Via information | ComicBook

