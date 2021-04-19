Marvel Trailer of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

First trailer for ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings‘. All the films and series of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.’Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings‘will premiere on September 3, 2021.

‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings‘, the Marvel movie that will introduce us to the hero created by Steve Englehart Y Jim starlin In 1973, he presented his first poster and official trailer, an action-packed trailer that lays the foundations for the story of a warrior who must face a complex villain: his father.

As if all this were not enough, the parent is nothing but the person in charge of the criminal organization of the Ten Rings, a ruthless guy – and disappointed in the face of his son’s decision to fight for the light side – whom, among other names, He is known as the Mandarin, that myth of evil that in ‘iron Man 3‘(Shane Black, 2013) was presented as a hoax with the appearance of Ben kingsley.

“For all of us who have been hated for the color of our skin, or have been made feel less about it, NEVER AGAIN” Simu liu, the protagonists of this production of mostly Asian cast. “This is OUR movie and it will be IMPOSSIBLE for Hollywood to ignore us after this.”

After going through series like ‘Revenge: Origins‘or the recent’Awkwafina is Nora from Queens‘, Liu is poised to become one of Marvel’s new avenging faces by becoming Shang-Chi, a skilled martial arts and fighting character with swords, staves, nunchakus, and shurikens.

Destin Daniel Cretton, director of ‘Grace’s Lives (Short Term 12)‘(2013),’The crystal castle‘(2017) and’Question of justice‘(2019), has been in charge of making this project a reality in which, together with Liu, we will see Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Ronny chieng Y Tony Chiu-Wai Leung like Mandarin.

‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings‘will hit theaters (hopefully) on September 3, 2021.

