Marvel to use Oscar winner to write Black Panther comics

With drawings by Guardians of the Galaxy artist Juann Cabal, Marvel cast an Oscar-winning screenwriter for the new Black Panther series.

Black panther returns to the editorial halls of Marvel comics and the company wanted to do its best for the new series. This is why they got a screenwriter who was awarded the Oscar Award in 2014 to write the story.

Is about John ridley, who was recognized for making the libretto of 12 Years of Slavery. With this mention, the writer became the second African American to win the statuette for the best adapted screenplay. In addition, he has participated in other luxury productions in Hollywood.

John Ridley receives his Academy Award at the 2014 gala

The lyricist was in charge of generating the script for movies like Red Tails, U Turn Y Three Kings, in which it had large casts and juicy sums of money as a budget.

For his part, the American had already had contact with narrative writing. Ridley produced novels and graphic novels from 1997 to 2006, after which he made his move to the big screen and dramatic writing.

Among the comics he created are The Authority: Human on the Inside (2004) and Razor’s Edge: Warblade (2004). However, he is remembered for The American Way, from Dc comics.

Experience

His work with comic strips was closely tied to Wildstorm Y Vertigo, studies of the great ediotiral mentioned above.

However, this will not be the first time that he will work directly for one of the two largest in the industry. This because it worked in numbers of Future State: Batman, The Next Batman: Second Son, Superman: Red and Blue Y The Other History of DC Universe.

Even so, it will be his first contract with ‘La casa de las Ideas’.

The writer ruled on the matter. “It is a hybrid spy thriller and superhero, but in essence, it is a love story,” he told The New York Times.

“We are coming out of a summer where we saw black people fighting for our rights, standing up, fighting in ways we haven’t had to do in years. And it was very important to me after the year that we had where we can have these conversations with black people and we can use words like love and affection and hope and regret and all these really fundamental emotions that we all have, “he added.

Black Panther # 1 will feature the cover of the famous Alex Ross and will be released in August in Marvel comics.