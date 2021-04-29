Marvel to Showcase New LGBQTIA Character in Marvel’s Voices: Pride to Celebrate Pride Month

We do not live in the same world as 20 or 30 years ago. One of the main examples of this is that many things that were previously incorrect or did not usually appear in popular culture now do. One of the main differences in this regard is visibility to the LGBTQIA community. A few years ago it would have been unthinkable for lesbian love to save the universe, but we saw that not long ago in the last chapter of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. In the same way a wedding like the one seen in Steven Universe it wouldn’t have happened either. This does not mean that we live in a utopia where everyone feels represented, but steps are already being taken in that direction.

Over the years Marvel has shown that it does not want to be left behind in this area. Today we already know that characters like Hercules, Felicia Hardy, Deadpool, Kitty Pride, Iceman and Angela, among others, belong to this community. Also Marvel created some characters that are. The two most famous are Hulking, Wiccan, America Chavez, whom we will soon see in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Vivian, Vision’s daughter. The moment of greatest representation was when the wedding between Theodore Altman / Hulkling and William Kaplan / Wiccan occurred.

That said, representation at this company has had its stumbles as well. One of the most famous was when it was finally seen in a comic that Angela and Sera were indeed lovers, as everyone suspected. This meant that Angela was an LGBTQIA character with her own solo series. The only one in Marvel’s All-New All-Different. It was something very important. The then editor-in-chief of Marvel, Axel alonso screwed up.

CBR asked if Angela was the first gay or bisexual lead character of Marvel’s All-New, All-Different era. Of course, he did not answer with a clear yes. Better he gave a vague and uncompromising answer that upset more than one:

That is a question readers must ponder and answer for themselves. We are not looking to put labels on the characters or the series. We prefer that the story that Marguerite, Kim and Stephanie are telling, all of its aspects, speak for itself.

Alonso has a long history of messing up in this way. The main problem is that saying no labels is usually the equivalent of saying something like I don’t see races or all lives matter. In other words, they are invisible phrases that are used to trivialize important causes.

All that said, Marvel has already revealed what it has in store to celebrate Pride Month this year, which, for the clueless, is in June. He’s going to release a comic called Marvel’s Voices: Pride. Its cover will be drawn by Luciano Vecchio, who will also draw a frame variant cover in which we can see the LGBTQIA characters of this editorial. Also, a new community character will be revealed in that special. It will be written by various LGBTQIA people, including Anthony Oliveira. He had the following to say about this opportunity:

When I was a very lonely child and deeply locked in the closet, these characters saved my life. It’s an honor to be able to tell stories about them and see the kinds of stories queer people can tell about queer people deepen and grow.

Another equally excited author is Steve Orlando:

It’s an honor to be a part of Marvel’s Voices: Pride! I couldn’t be more excited to spotlight the new and old LGBTQ + characters of the House of Ideas, as well as join the group of LGBTQ + creators behind this special.

In addition to this special issue, Marvel plans to release variant covers of its other comics featuring its LGBTQIA characters like Iceman or America Chavez. The Star Wars comics that Marvel publishes will also have variant covers featuring characters from the galaxy far away.

