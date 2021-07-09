Marvel to replace Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans as Iron Man and Captain America in new series – Tomatazos

Marvel Studios had a difficult 2020 due to the problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But this year is being spectacular for the company and we can see it with the Disney Plus series and the enormous hype for the films of the new era. One of the following productions is What If?, animated project that brings back Captain America and Iron Man, characters we saw say goodbye in Avengers: Endgame – 95%. Here are all the details.

Captain America and Iron Man were already very famous in the comics, however, their popularity increased thanks to the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. became world-class stars, with millions of followers behind them and great payouts on their bank accounts. The accumulated love for the characters became so surprising that by the time they said goodbye in Endgame they broke the hearts of many.

What If? bring back Cap and Iron Man for more parallel universe adventures. Thanks to the trailer released today, we noticed that Steve Rogers and Tony Stark return with the appearance that we all know, however, the studio hired different actors to interpret them. Marvel Studios did not reveal the names of the people in charge of the work but the trailer allows us to note that Evans Y Downey they did not return. Who are they who have taken the burden on their shoulders?

What If? is an anthological series that proposes different scenarios to the events already observed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The basis of the narrative is the multiverse, that concept that allows encompassing numerous stories of different dimensions that make fans dream of other reality for the characters they adore. It is because of the above that in the preview we see Tony Stark being rescued by Killmonger, Peggy Carter as Captain Carter and different Avengers in the invasion of New York; They are completely different visions regarding the canon of the films and boy are they receiving approval from the networks.

Marvel Studios began its new stage on the big screen today. This July 8, Black Widow arrived on the billboard – 87%, the first tape of phase 4 with Natasha Romanoff at the helm; the critics are being very good and they already place it as an excellent start for what is to come. Black Widow passed away in Avengers: EndgameHowever, there are some parts of his history that we do not know, like his past and his family; although the film is a bit late for the superheroine (remember that it was introduced to the MCU from Iron Man 2 – 72% in 2010), we can fully appreciate the weight of his life now that years have passed.

The power of superhero movies hasn’t waned more than a decade from Marvel Studios’ surprising boost, but only time will tell if the company stays on top of the mountain; he still has plenty of comics to mine and inconceivable amounts of money to produce. Loki is also in vogue right now – 96%, Disney Plus series with Tom Hiddleston that becomes a trend every Wednesday without fail; the next we will have the expected end and finally we will know who is behind the Time Variation Authority, do you already have your suspects?

The next Marvel Studios movie, after Black widow, is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, it opens in theaters on September 3 and will give us the first Asian-American superhero of the MCU, a new face to add to the Avengers.

