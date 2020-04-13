Marvel to Offer Free Access to Its Most Iconic Comics | Instagram

The famous American comic publisher Marvel Comics will offer Free access to some of their most successful comics during this season of social distancing through his application for mobile.

Because insulation has been required in our homes in the past few weeks, the largest comic book company has released a lot of his comics through your application to Android and IOSMarvel Unlimited, with the goal of supporting that move.

This way you will not have to leave your house and you can enjoy and read the amazing and some of the best superhero stories.

In order to get access for free and obviously legal, you just have to download the official Marvel Unlimited app where you can register.

Before registering it is very important that you click where a Red button where it says Free Comics to access the complete library.

Among the comics that you can find for free is the complete saga of Civil War (2006), Avengers vs. X Men (2012), Captain marvel (2014), Black panther (2016) and even some classic comics as Uncanny X-Men from 1963.

The most amazing thing is that you It will show the comics fair how they should be read and some will have movement to give drama to the action.

It is worth mentioning that if you want to download content to read it without the use of the Internet you must register and create an account, which has a cost of $ 10 a month but you can have access unlimited and without any restriction.

In the same way you can to buy the comics you want individually from the same application, but each one varies with its price, it depends on the age, rarity and popularity.

A very important fact is that everyone comics are in the language English, so you must know the language well in order to understand them well.

.