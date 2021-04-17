Marvel to keep “Black Panther 2” in Georgia despite electoral reform

However, Coogler added that his film is being kept in Georgia so as not to punish local employees who depend on the film industry.

“After speaking with voting rights activists, I have understood that many of the people employed by my film, including all the local vendors and businesses we work with, are the same people who will suffer the worst of it,” he explained.

Black Panther trailer

In this way, the Marvel film echoed the reasoning of Stacey Abrams, the Democratic policy that was fundamental to expanding the suffrage in Georgia and whose demographic change culminated in the last presidential election with a historic victory for the Democrats.

However, actor and producer Will Smith will not shoot his next film, “Emancipation”, in the state of Georgia (USA) in protest at the same electoral reform.

In recent years, Georgia has earned the nickname of the “Hollywood of the American South.” and the arrival of professionals from the creative sector is one of the reasons given by experts to explain an ideological turn that Republicans are trying to stop.