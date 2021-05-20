Marvel thinks the casting of Tilda Swinton as The Old Woman was a mistake

During Marvel’s creative renaissance in the 1960s, many of its characters were considered progressive given the politics of the decade. But in hindsight, some of the company’s creations have turned out to be somewhat problematic. For example, the old man, whose stereotypical representation has provoked in recent years a wide re-evaluation of the intentions of its creators. So when it came time to choose who would play the Old Man in the movie “Doctor Strange” In 2016, Marvel tried to avoid controversy by reviewing the character’s history and casting Tilda swinton for the role.

Unfortunately, Swinton’s election was met with numerous whitewashing accusations. And now, the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige Reflects on the decision of the study. The head of the Marvel Cinematic Universe recently spoke to Men’s Health for a cover story in which he talks about the protagonist of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Simu Liu. Given that the film hits theaters at a time when the AAPI community’s on-screen representations are under intense scrutiny, the conversation inevitably turned to Marvel’s history with Asian-American representation.

In hindsight, it appears that Kevin Feige is admitting to the Swinton casting mistake as he acknowledges that the character could have been done better by remaking the character rather than simply hiring a white person to avoid falling into stereotypes.

We thought we were being so smart and so cutting edge. We are not going to do the cliché of the wise old Asian man. But it was a wake-up call to say, ‘Well, wait a minute. Is there another way to solve it? Is there any other way not to fall into the cliché and to hire an Asian actor? ‘ And the answer, of course, is yes. Once we finished what we now call The Infinity Saga, we rolled up our sleeves and said, ‘Okay, what’s next? What are we going to start up next? ‘ The next kind of evolution of the MCU after our first great saga, and that’s why Shang-Chi was at the top of that list.

It is possible that there was also some politics in the decision to cast Swinton for the role. During an appearance on the Double Toasted podcast in 2016, “Doctor Strange” co-writer C. Robert Cargill addressed the reaction to Swinton’s involvement shortly after the film’s first trailer was released online. The writer speculated that Marvel omitted the Elder’s Tibetan heritage so as not to anger the Chinese government. China has long refused to recognize Tibet’s independence. Thus, Marvel could have risked millions of dollars in international box office revenue if it stayed true to the original material. In any case, Cargill pointed out that Swinton was cast before he got involved in the script.

These comments by Kevin Feige marry previous statements made by Nate Moore, also a Marvel producer and more associated with the movie “Black Panther”, who also recognized that Swinton’s choice became a teaching for them.

Via information | Men’s Health | The Playlist