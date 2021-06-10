Marvel talks about the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home

The wait is getting shorter and shorter, but no one knows how long it will be. The trailer for No Way Home has not yet arrived and social networks only explode with comments about it.

All the followers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe their hair is pulling out due to the impatience and despair generated by the lack of a trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. On social networks, supposed dates on which the advance was going to arrive have circulated, but this was not fulfilled.

Still, some reports mention that promotional material has already been delivered to film companies for broadcast. The above indicates that the moment is very close, although it is not necessary to mention how far.

But it is not for less, since by the information confirmed so far about the film, this promises to be one of the most epic of the film. UCM, even being on a par with Avengers: Endgame. The official opening of the multiverse and spider-verse it would be the pinnacle.

This is reinforced in the presence of Doctor Strange within the plot. Furthermore, the apparitions of the ancients Dr. Octopus Y Electro excite the followers, who do not lose hope of seeing the Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield as alternate versions of Peter parker.

Likewise, the ignorance of knowing what to expect from the film is, perhaps, what most displeases fans who see how the company publishes the advances of other productions, but not this one.

In this way, the very production company responded to this whole situation. Marvel studios she answered in the same way as she was questioned: with a meme. This being the case, the pronouncement was made through the Twitter film official.

pls keep left https://t.co/R6NV1NnqXZ – Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) June 9, 2021

In this profile, the studio published an image showing a car and two roads. The one on the right says: Oh my God! He arrives today at 9:00 am, while the other says: “Don’t guess and just wait for the trailer.”

To this, ‘La Casa de las Ideas’ recommended its audience to stay on the left path.

Directed by Jon watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will star Tom holland What Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Zendaya What MJ, Jacob Batalon What Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei What Aunt May, Tony Revolori What Flash thompson, Benedict Cumberbatch What Doctor Strange., Alfred Molina What Doctor Octopus Y Jamie foxx What Electro. The title hits theaters on December 17, 2021.