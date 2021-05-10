Marvel Symbiote Sequel First Trailer Brings Back Tom Hardy And His New Enemy

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen. The actor who gives life to the character of Eddie Brock will be the protagonist again in ‘Venom: There will be Carnage’, the continuation of the Sony Pictures film focused on Venom, the popular symbiote of the Marvel Universe.

Here we leave you with the First official trailer of ‘Venom: Let there be Carnage’ (original title in English). A first preview where Woody Harrelson also appears, who will have the role of Cletus Kasady, who survives death and will be the body chosen by him New movie villain: Carnage.

The Massacre character made a brief appearance in the Venom film credits and now appears as the main enemy, trying to enforce the promise he makes when Eddie Brock visits him in jail that “there will be a carnage.”

The film will be released in Spain only in theaters next October 8 and will be directed by Andy Serkis. In addition to Hardy, the new Venom movie will star Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson.

Here we leave you with the official poster.

