Marvel Supersoldiers and the Red Guardian: how many and who are they?

Abraham Erskine (Stanley Tucci) appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during Captain America: The First Avenger (Joe Johnston, 2011). This character, who has a longer history within the comics, did not transcend beyond that movie. However, he left a legacy that subsequent film and television productions have built on. The influence of Erskine is such that many narratives are supported by the serum that the Marvel super soldiers received, as happened in Black Widow with the Red Guardian.

That serum allowed Steve Rogers to become Captain America, for example. As the, a dozen characters have used it to improve their skills, with greater or lesser success. It must be remembered that, as Dr. Abraham Erskine said, the super soldier serum enhances the best and the worst in each person. That explains why not all the affected characters have had a positive impact within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Some of them are, in addition to Captain America (Chris Evans) and the Red Guardian (David Harbor), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and US Agent (Wyatt Russell). This is a listing based on the film adaptations and miniseries presented through Disney Plus.

Marvel’s Super Soldiers

These are superheroes or villains who have special abilities through science. They, at some point in the movies or series, had access to the serum of the super soldier. This differentiates them from characters like Iron Man, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch or Doctor Strange, who have powers because of the characteristics of their suits or because of the infinity gems.

Captain America

The first of Marvel’s super soldiers. Captain America: The First Avenger describes the entire process of selecting the individual, the application of the serum, and its immediate effects. This character was part of the triad on which much of Marvel’s productions were based so far, along with Iron Man and Thor.

Red Skull

The villain of Captain America: The First Avenger. Johann Schmidt forced Dr. Erskine to work with Hydra. In line with the value of the personality and characteristics of each individual, if Captain America shows how the serum enhances the virtues, through Red Skull the influence it exerts on the vices of each being was exposed. The serum used on Red Skull was prior to the final version that Steve Rogers received.

The Winter Soldier

Yes OK Bucky barnes He always had a close relationship with Steve Rogers, the serum of the Marvel super soldiers that he received was through Hydra and his various experiments during World War II. Barnes arrived as a prisoner and ended up being a kind of laboratory mouse until he became the Winter Soldier, as the program in which he was involved was named. Represented the armed wing of the organization for different missions. It would then be manipulated by Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl).

Isaiah Bradley

This character was featured in the miniseries Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Kari Skogland, 2021). Within the comics or commonly referred to as the Captain America Black. He was injected with the super-soldier’s serum through a program implemented by the United States Government with soldiers of color. As the Disney Plus series describes, it wasn’t the only test they did with him.

Abomination

Yes OK Abomination he is a monster, before he was he was Emil blonsky (Tim Roth). This character appeared within the Hulk saga. He emerges as the enemy, the option to stop Bruce Banner (Edward Norton and Mark Ruffalo). Blonsky had access to the Marvel Super Soldier Serum via Thunderbolt Ross. What went wrong? In addition to his character, Blonsky was exposed to gamma radiation, altering his entire makeup until he became an Abomination.

Red Guardian

The premiere of Black Widow (Cate Shortland, 2021) clarified the role of Alexei Shostakov (David Harbor), the Red Guardian. Within the comics, the Red Guardian was a partner of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). But in the movie, he is her and Yelena Belova’s (Florence Pugh) father. It is not clear what was the project through which he received the serum from the supersoldier. However, it shows how the success of Captain America was sought after by different nations. Red Guardian is seen as the Russian version of Steve Rogers.

The Flag-Smashers

This group appeared in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Inside him were Matias, Lennox, Dovich, Nico, Gigi, DeeDee and Diego. His access to the serum of the Marvel super soldiers was obtained through the Power Broker. These characters were defeated by Falcon, the Winter Soldier, and John Walker, who took up the mantle of Captain America in the miniseries and later went on to become the US Agent.

Within this group is Karli Morgenthau, Their leader. A key detail in relation to the version of the serum that they received: it did not generate physical changes. Although it allowed them to increase their strength, it did not alter their physical appearance or psychic characteristics (at least not in an obvious way) as it did in the previous cases.

Other participants of the Winter Soldier Program

Within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, their cases were not delved into. However, in addition to Bucky Barnes, there were other soldiers who were part of the Winter Soldier Program and who had access to the serum of the Marvel super soldiers. In Captain America: Civil War (Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, 2016) his case is explored. Helmut Zemo searched for them, found them, and killed the five people who remained in chambers.

