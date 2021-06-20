Marvel Studios would be thinking of bringing Iron Fist to the MCU just to kill the character – Tomatazos

Now that Marvel Studios has brought some characters from the big screen to the television series broadcast by Disney Plus as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe itself, everything seems to be on the right track. So far both WandaVision – 95%, Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% and the first episodes of Loki – 96% have been very well received by fans and critics, however, their path has not been entirely perfect.

Long before it was considered to show part of the lives of Scarlet Witch, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes and Thor’s brother, Marvel already had some television projects that it transmitted through Netflix, although not all had a direct connection with the MCU outside Agents of SHIELD – 100% or Agent Carter – 80% of which their protagonists had a place in Captain America: The First Avenger – 79% and The Avengers – 92%.

Despite this, none of these productions were considered canon. Several of the projects were well received, however, their big setback was Iron Fist – 19%, the lowest rated series that was canceled after its second season and there was much speculation that part of the problem was Finn Jones’ performance. After a long hiatus from all of the Marvel series streamed on Netflix, Kevin Feige has been rumored to want to rescue them and turn them canon.

But what will happen to the character of Finn jones? According to what the popular informant shares Daniel Richtman, the hero created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane in the early 70s, does have a chance as there are plans to bring him back, but this will not be such a good thing for the actor, since it is intended that his character return to be killed and , with the magic of the multiverse, return with another face with the intention of discarding everything that happened in the series, but with a justification.

There are those who consider that this would be humiliating for the interpreter, but it is not that his entire career will be affected, in addition to that he would seek to give a closure to what began in 2017. It is also important to take into account that this decision would imply a heavy expense within the production if they hire two actors and with what will be done to conclude the previous story, as opposed to just restarting everything without having to return to the other story.

Without a doubt, this will be a decision that Marvel Studios will have to analyze in detail to see what is most convenient for the character and if it would be worth the extra expense. On the other hand, they would not only have to kill the character of the Game of Thrones actor – 98% and bring a new one, but it would be necessary to find a meaning within the narrative to take this turn; as well as we will have to break down everything that was done in the Netflix series that did not work to avoid making the same mistake.

Finally, it remains to look at the plans that Marvel Studios has for The Defenders – 74%, who only had one season and, there is no doubt, they still have a lot to tell. On the other hand, the studio has too many projects on the table to be left thinking only about what it will do with these superheroes when it has a large catalog in its hands.