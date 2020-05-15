Marvel studios I would be developing a project focused on Secret Warriors (Secret Warriors), or at least that’s what a new rumor powered by the Geeks WorldWide portal raises. It should be noted that the report does not specify whether this new project is a movie or a series for Disney +, only maintains that it would be produced by Kevin Feige.

In this sense, beyond that so far there is nothing confirmed, it is necessary to remember that the Secret Warriors They were born in the Marvel comics as a secret group covered by Nick Fury, who at the time was a former director of S.H.I.E.L.D. That initial team formation was made up of Quake, Phobos, Yo Yo Rodriguez, Hellfire, Sebastian Druid and Stonewal, and starred in his own comic in 2009. Subsequently, in 2017, Marvel introduced another incarnation of the team with Quake, Ms. Marvel, Moon Girl- Devil Dinosaur, Inferno, Karnak and Magik.

Is it possible?

As we said earlier, for the moment it is only a simple rumor. Since the quarantine started, theories have not stopped emerging about the new projects he would be working on Marvel Studios. The truth is that nothing is completely true, and they are only about possible things to happen. Regarding which comic the possible series or film would focus, in the event that it is carried out, it is quite a mystery. As there is more than one version of the Secret Warriors, it would not be known either which one would be interested in Kevin Feige.

However, it should be noted that if the rumor is verified this would not be the first adaptation of the Secret Warriors. After all, in 2018 Disney released an animated movie Marvel’s Rising: Secret Warriors, and a performance by the team was part of the third season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.