Marvel Studios’ Wolverine will be very different from FOX

Marvel Studios faces the great challenge of getting a Wolverine that lives up to the one played by actor Hugh Jackman in the FOX movies.

When they started the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe In 2008, the superhero genre was in for a great time thanks to the trilogy of Spider-man from Sam raimi, the mutants of the X Men from FOX and the Batman from Christopher Nolan. But they were also able to take advantage of the fact that there were not previously great films of Hombre de Hierro, Hulk, Captain America or Thor, since all there were low-budget feature films were forgotten. Therefore, the public had nothing to compare them with and could tell the stories as they wanted. Something very different from what happens with Batman or Superman, since there are many versions throughout the years. But curiously, now Marvel studios yes you have that problem when you restart Wolverine, since everyone will compare it to the spectacular version of the charismatic Hugh jackman.

The current plan of Marvel studios is to make a Wolverine much more like the one in the comics. Which means making it darker and more mature, which includes that you’ll be drinking and smoking quite a bit. The funny thing is that all the information on the Internet indicates that they want a young actor for the role, or at least much younger when he started Hugh jackman in 2000, who was 32 at the time. But at least his attitude and personality will be much more surly to differentiate him from the version that we have already seen in 8 movies.

When will the character debut?

For now we do not know when we will see for the first time Wolverine in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, but they will probably first introduce the concept of mutants little by little before introducing the members of the X Men. It seemed that they would use in “multiverse” to unite all the characters, but in the end the Quicksilver from WandaVision it was just a gimmick and for now we have to wait until they decide what to do with the beloved mutants from the comics.

What actor would you like to replace Hugh Jackman as the new Wolverine? Leave us your comments below.

