Marvel Studios will transform the Winter Soldier into another hero

Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) will cease to be the Winter Soldier from now on in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

The character of Bucky barnes interpreted by Sebastian Stan He has been in Marvel studios since Captain America the First Avenger (2011), at that time he was the friend of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) who enlisted in the American Army during World War II. When they are robbing a train, he falls into the void and is declared missing in action. However, scientists from HYDRA and the Soviet Union they experiment with it and make it the Winter Soldier.

Before the war against Thanos everyone considers him a very dangerous murderer and that is why he is one of the most wanted. But his friend the Captain America protects it and leaves it in Wakanda, so that no one finds it. After the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe It changes and he becomes a free man, although the guilt continues to corrode him inside. So after helping Falcon to become the new Captain America, Bucky barnes must do the same and leave behind the Winter Soldier and you will acquire a new identity.

In the movie Captain America 4 he will become the White Wolf.

In your stay in Wakanda, we have seen how the locals have known it as White WolfSo he will decide to adopt that identity and thus leave all his past behind and focus on his bright future as a hero.

This will happen in the Marvel Studios movie Captain america 4, since the country of Wakanda it will be very important in the events of history. Hopefully soon they will give us more details about that movie and the release date, which will surely be in 2024.

