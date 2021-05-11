Marvel Studios will present the Russian version of the Avengers

They want the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe to be increasingly inclusive and to represent more ethnicities, races and countries.

The next film to be released from Marvel studios it is Black Widow, which will tell us the origin of this Avenger that he carries in the UCM since Iron man 2 (2010). Interpreted by Scarlett Johansson, went from being a Russian spy to agent of SHIELD and then he was part of the Avengers, until he gave his life for them to obtain the Soul Stone in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

What Black widow will be released on July 9, 2021, all the promotion machinery of Marvel studios is underway. That is why recently we have been able to see new videos and posters of the protagonists. In addition, the actors will appear in many interviews and everything they say will be studied to the millimeter. David harbor who plays Red Guardian left some very interesting information about the movie.

In an Instagram post the actor said: “Ursa, Yelena, Nat, CD, Sputnik, myself and the rest of the winter guard look forward to sharing a bag of popcorn and a big screen in a dark theater with you on July 9. ”.

The Winter Guard is the Russian version of The Avengers.

In the message he spoke of characters from Marvel studios as Yelena played by Florence pugh, Nat (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow) from Scarlett Johansson, but also mention Ursa, CD, Sputnik. But… who are they?

Ursa Major he is a mutant with the ability to transform into a giant bear. It is speculated that the muscular actor Olivier richters will play this character.

As to CD, has to be the classic villain Crimson dynamo from Iron Man. There is a reference in the book The Wakanda Files as they detail that Russia possesses palladium (the original source of energy in Tony Stark’s ARC reactor). So the armored villain could now be a part of Marvel Studios.

While Sputnik, could be a reference to Melina Vostokoff from Rachel Weisz, a character better known as Iron Maiden in the comics, rather than Vostok, a Soviet scientist who became a new life form of synthetic matter and technology after an incident involving alien technology.

Will we see the Russian Avengers at Marvel Studios? Sure the movie Black widow leaves the door open to that possibility. We’ll find out when it hits theaters and Disney plus.