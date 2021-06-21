Marvel Studios will not release its Disney + series in Blu-Ray format

Some time ago, the president of Marvel Studios was asked whether the series they are making for Disney + will have their release in physical Blu-ray and 4k format. At that time, Kevin Feige had few possibilities for that option because precisely the magic of Disney + was that you could already have quick and immediate access to these series at an affordable price. Now this information comes up again from the TV Line medium, ensuring that Marvel Studios has no plans to make a physical release of its series.

TVLine’s Matt Mitovich states that “at the moment, there are no plans to” release his series “Scarlet Witch and Vision” / “WandaVision” and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” on Blu-ray. The report also makes sure to note that fans should always keep in mind the “never say never!”

Ooh, interesting question, especially for those who love their physical media. Unfortunately, I have been told that at the moment there are no plans to do so. But never say never!

The truth is that nothing had been heard in this regard either, so the studio’s decision not to release these series available on the streaming platform in a physical format is not too surprising. Likewise, on the part of Disney, it would seem counterproductive to launch the series in another format since it would detract from its streaming platform’s unique value if its original series, in principle exclusive, are accessible by other means. Likewise, Netflix did initially launch series in physical format, but it didn’t take too long to leave that launch time. Despite the obvious logic behind it, it is still a “blow” for fans of collecting.

