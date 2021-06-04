Marvel Studios will introduce an evil version of a great hero

Share

One of the most beloved heroes of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe will face his own evil version.

We have already seen two versions of the same character in Marvel studios, when View created by Scarlet Witch faced Vision White which was rebuilt by SWORD. Without forgetting that the Captain America from 2023 he faced his version of 2012 when they were trying to get the Infinity Stones. But now, they will go further and do the same with another of The Avengers, showing one of the most shocking battles of the entire saga.

Soon the “multiverse” will be very important in Marvel studios. For now, they have only mentioned it in the movie Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and the first season of the series WandaVision (2021), but in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) we can already see how Peter Parker (Tom Holland) faces villains from other universes like Electro (Jamie Foxx) or Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina). However, it will be in Doctor Strange 2 where this concept is magnified and they show us all its possibilities.

Face to face the good and bad version of the same hero.

In addition, Marvel Studios intends to show us the evil version of Doctor Strange that he will come from a dark part of the multiverse and he will face the Supreme Sorcerer that we all know and love. He was key to defeating Thanos, thanks to his visions of possible timelines and by bringing all the heroes to the battlefield. So just imagining an evil use of the mystical arts, it makes it amazing to see this character being a villain. In addition, surely a confrontation between the two would be a true visual spectacle due to the type of magic they use in their combats.

Supposedly we can see the Doctor Strange evil in the Sorcerer Supreme sequel he’s preparing Marvel studios and that will be released on March 25, 2022. The rest of the films of the franchise can be seen at the Disney Plus streaming platform.

