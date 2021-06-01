Marvel Studios will introduce 6 characters who could defeat Thanos

Thanos is undoubtedly one of the most powerful villains in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, but Phase 4 will introduce some characters that could defeat him.

Thanos had a huge influence on the movies of Marvel studios and a lot of heroes had to be assembled in order to defeat him and his army. However, we have already seen some much more powerful beings, such as Odin, EGO or Dormammu. Now, the new films will bring other characters that would have been very tough rivals for him. “Crazy titan”.

For now, we have to rely a little on the information from the comics, although it is already known that Marvel studios he usually changes a lot of things to suit his movies.

We will be able to see these six powerful characters in upcoming movies.

Zeus.

Marvel studios wanted to introduce the Olympian gods and we will see the debut of Zeus interpreted by Russell crowe on Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). His power rivals his own Odin, so he could have faced Thanos without any problem, since he can easily defeat Hercules, Hulk or Thor.

The mighty Thor by Jane Foster

One of the most shocking moments of Thor: Love and Thunder will be when Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will receive the powers of the God of Thunder, becoming one of the most powerful characters of all. Since it is a combination of Thor with the Captain America wielding the Mjolnir. Which means that she will be a very tough opponent for anyone who faces her.

Black Knight.

This character will be featured in The Eternals from Marvel studios, interpreted by Kit harington. Although he is only a human, he possesses a sword called Ebony Bladey who is enchanted by himself Marline, this powerful weapon is capable of cutting anything. Therefore, he would be up to the task in a confrontation against Thanos. Especially if he gets to hit first.

Sersi.

Everyone the Eternals have the power to manipulate matter, but Sersi (Gemma Chan) can achieve this on a scale that is several levels above all others. She can totally reshape the molecules of anything she chooses. Thanks to his transmutation ability, he could render Thanos defenseless in just moments.

Ikaris.

Of all the Eternals, the most powerful is Ikaris (Richard Madden). In fact it would be at the level of Superman from Dc comics. So that Thanos It shouldn’t be a big deal. That is why it is inexplicable that he, or the other Eternals, did not intervene in the great battle for the Infinity Stones.

Gorr, the butcher of gods.

This is a case similar to Black knight, since it possesses a sword called All-Black the Necrosword capable of killing Thanos, Thor and even gods like Odin or Zeus. In fact, it is speculated that in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder we will see Gorr (Christian Bale) ending with Zeus, which will show that he is the most dangerous rival that the God of Thunder on Marvel studios.

All movies of Marvel studios can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.