Marvel Studios will have two new super teams

Share

The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe is constantly evolving and instead of a great Avengers movie they want to form different teams.

Despite the pandemic, Marvel studios continues to release a lot of content, whether with movies from cinemas or series from the streaming platform of Disney +. But they also continue to enlarge the Cinematic Universe where everything fits perfectly. Although the only downside is that they have lost some of the best characters like Captain America or Hombre de Hierro and so he has to use large teams of heroes as claims.

Until now we only had two great teams in Marvel studios, it was about the Avengers Y the guardians of the galaxy. But now there will be two more, which are the Thunderbolts Y the dark avengers.

In fact, the new information suggests that they will reach the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe soon. Since there will be some hint in the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier which is currently broadcasting on Disney +.

What do we know about these groups?

These two teams of Marvel studios they have a more villainous or anti-heroic bent than the Avengers. The Thunderbolts are essentially Marvel’s response to Suicide Squad from Dc comics. They are often run by the Baron Zemo, who is usually accompanied by General Ross / Red Hulk. However, unlike the Suicide Squad, this team is usually very interested in redemption. However, that is not the case for Dark avengers. Started by Norman osborn when he took over SHIELD and renamed as HAMMER, the group features supervillains who take on the identities of famous heroes.

Attention SPOILERS from Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Supposedly the Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) I could try to recruit John Walker (Wyatt Russell) for the Dark avengersas he was part of the team in the comics.

Supposedly there will be more clues about this in Black widow which will be released in theaters on July 9, 2021. The rest of the films and series of Marvel studios can be seen in the Disney + streaming platform by following this link.

Share