Marvel Studios will have a character that will entertain fans a lot

Humor is always very important in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe so there are secondary characters that serve as comic relief.

Marvel studios will release 4 films in 2021 and they will be very different from each other. Since on the one hand we will see Black widow that will show the past of the beloved character played by Scarlett Johansson. Then they will introduce new heroes like The Eternals Y Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings. Finally, they will premiere Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third installment of Peter parker from Tom holland.

Of all the new characters that we will see in Marvel studios the more fun it will be Katy interpreted by Awkwafina in the movie Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings. In fact, his co-star, the Chinese-Canadian actor Simu liu, has been full of praise for the actress in a recent interview.

“I am a huge Awkwafina fan. Working with her is everything you imagine her to be. It’s such a creative force, you know? She has her own show, Nora From Queens, which is amazing and hilarious. And she is capable of wearing that on set every day. It’s so fun, so cool right away, and it’s really… For me, being able to grab hold of and hold onto my life. Wherever it takes us, I don’t always know where we are going, but I know it will be a lot of fun, and I know it will be a great time. “

All that fun that the actress gives off will be reflected on the screen.

Simu liu shared great moments working with her on the movie of Marvel studios and he wanted to make it clear.

“It is a pleasure working with her as a person. Like Nora, she is very kind and generous with her advice to me as well. She is someone I look up to as an Asian American who really broke the mold and blazed a trail for herself, and as someone looking to do the same in a very similar space, I have nothing but respect for her and everything. What have you achieved. I hope I can follow in their footsteps ”.

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings will hit theaters on September 3, 2021. The rest of the films from Marvel studios already released can be enjoyed in Disney plus by following this link.