Marvel Studios will change a character to please fans

Marvel Movies Marvel Series Share

After an unexpected character twist caused people to protest on social media, Marvel Studios will rectify.

The end of the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier it was very interesting. Since it left the story open for many characters in Marvel studios. For example, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) will stop being Falcon and will become Captain America, while Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) you will put your past behind you and focus on your future as a hero. But also, John Walker (Wyatt Russell) will no longer act like the new Captain America but will be US Agent and will be under the orders of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and the Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) he will remain in jail, but he has shown that he has enough contacts to hatch some plans even though he is imprisoned.

However, they have decided to switch to Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), since in the post-credits scene of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it is revealed that she has been pardoned and has returned to her post in the United States Government. But she has hidden plans and can now access the world’s largest source of information. This was not liked by the fans and Marvel studios will rectify.

So Sharon Carter will have her moment of redemption.

Although in the movie Captain america 4, she will start out as a villain, there are plans for her to change sides and become the heroine we met in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014). So it will be one more demonstration that Marvel studios he listens to the fans and has no problem changing some characters. For example, Zemo it was also going to have a minor story, but thanks to the impact of the character in the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the great performance of Daniel Brühl, now it will be much more important. He could even lead a number of the Thunderbolts along with other villains.

Do you think Marvel Studios is right changing Sharon Carter? Leave us your comments below. You can review the series of Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus.

Share