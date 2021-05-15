Marvel Studios will assemble a brutal team in a future movie

If the mission of Marvel Studios is to impact us more and more, surely they will achieve it in a big way if they bring together the right characters in a single movie.

After Avengers: Endgame (2019), the strategy of Marvel studios is to introduce new equipment like The Eternals (2021), The marvels (2022) or the thunderbolts, to generate a great interest in the spectators. Since for now we will not have a movie of The Avengers like the previous four.

Now we know that Marvel studios is in an early stage of development of a spectacular film of a team of supernatural heroes. So we could see together Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Blade, Moon Knight, Ghost rider, Hellstrom Y Hannibal king. Better known as Midnight sons (Children of Midnight) What would be a real bombshell !!!

But the information goes further, since it is rumored that they could introduce Johnny Blaze / Ghost Rider in the movie Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness (2022), which would give way for heroes with supernatural powers to meet for some mission related to magic and the dark arts.

There is already a potential villain that they are testing.

This unusual team of heroes will face off against Blackout, while they will be saved for later the arrival of Mephisto, the considerate Devil from Marvel studios. A villain who was rumored to be behind everything in the series WandaVision, but that in the end it did not appear anywhere.

The idea of Marvel studios is to have several style threats Thanos, so some will be evil entrepreneurs who want to dominate the world in style Norman osborn, others will come from space and also supernatural themes will also be important.

Hopefully soon they will give us more information about this team and what the film will be about. Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness, since it will surely be the most shocking of the Phase 4 from Marvel studios.

