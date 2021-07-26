Marvel Studios wants to show how the Avengers will die

The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe continues to release more installments and has big plans for the Avengers.

By now we have seen some Avengers die like Black widow or Hombre de Hierro, but the rest of the heroes of Marvel studios except Captain America they are still active and can meet at any time to stop a great threat to the Earth or the Universe.

The current plans include the “multiverse”, something very new and that gives infinite possibilities. Since they can show anything in another space / time line without affecting the “main” heroes. And one of the big plans is that Kang kill all Avengers from an alternate universe.

Marvel Studios has already done something similar, although at that time it was a vision of Iron Man / Tony Stark caused by Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). Still, it was the first time we had seen dead heroes. Now it will come true, but luckily they will be alternate versions, it will still be equally shocking.

Kang the conqueror will be the great threat of the MCU.

After debuting in the series of Loki, the villain Kang (Jonathan Majors) has shown that he is as serious a threat as Thanos (Josh Brolin). For now, we’ve only seen one variant that reached the end of existence by creating a single sacred timeline. But we will see a different version in the Marvel Studios movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), since it will not have created the TVA and will seek to conquer the Earth above unifying realities.

So the “multiverse” will offer a lot of surprises for fans of Marvel studios even if that includes the death of the most important heroes. Hopefully they will reveal more future plans soon. Meanwhile, we can enjoy all the movies in the Disney Plus streaming platform.