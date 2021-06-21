Marvel Studios wants to kill a character who has not been successful

The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe will add new characters but there is one they want to kill to replace him.

A few years ago Netflix bet strongly on the character series of Marvel What Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica jones (Krysten Ritter), Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Iron fist (Finn Jones) and Luke cage (Mike Colter). These programs were quite successful and so they brought them all together in The Defenders. Now they want to add them all to the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe and the same actors will repeat, except Iron fist who want to kill him so that another can take his place.

In fact, it is already speculated that Daredevil of (Charlie Cox) will be in Spide-Man: No way home (2021), although this time we will see him as the lawyer Matt murdock defending Peter parker (Tom Holland) because they accuse him of the murder of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

The following could be Punisher (Jon Bernthal) who is already rumored to be in the series Moon knight (Oscar Isaac) by Disney Plus.

But… what will happen to Iron Fist?

Yes Shang-chi has the expected success, in Marvel studios it is clear that they will have Iron fistbut they don’t want it to be Danny rand from Finn jones. Since in this Cinematic Universe he will die and a new Iron fist, which will probably be a female version. Although all this we will not be able to see it, but it will be mentioned very subtly.

So in Marvel studios they can bet on others Iron fist that we have seen in the comics as Fongji, a red-haired girl who is linked to the Phoenix Force. But another great candidate could be Fan Fei who has come to be faced with Los Desviantes (villains of Los Eternos) and Mephisto.

Are you looking forward to seeing Iron Fist in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe? While they confirm their return, we can see all the films and series of the franchise in the Disney Plus streaming platform.