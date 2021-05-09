Marvel Studios wants to debut now, a brutal superhero

Share

After the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) at Marvel Studios they need to introduce new characters to give fresh air to the franchise.

Marvel studios will feature such interesting characters as Shang-chi Y The Eternals, but the rest of the films that we will see soon are by heroes that already belong to the Cinematic Universe or that we have seen in previous times in other sagas such as The Fantastic Four. Therefore, they need to refresh their content and we could see the Captain britania sooner than expected.

The movie Avengers: Endgame (2019) confirmed with a brief dialogue that the Captain britania exists somewhere in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. Since when Steve Rogers enter the office of Peggy carter Back in the ’70s, listen as she mentions someone named Braddock. So now they claim that Brian braddock is ready to appear in Captain america 4. The movie in which Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) he will carry the shield that he granted Steve Rogers.

Which actor could play Captain Britain?

It has been rumored for some time that Marvel studios could sign Henry cavill What Captain britania, although lately he is related to Hercules. Above all, because the movie Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) will introduce the Olympian gods. This actor will surely cease to be Superman in the movies of Warner Bros. / DC Comics, so seeing it in the rival cinematic universe shouldn’t be that weird. Although he is a busy actor and is now focused on the series The witcher where he plays the witch Geralt of Rivia and in Sherlock Holmes from the movies of Netflix.

The movie of Captain america 4 It will probably be released in 2024, as for now there are confirmed deliveries of Marvel studios until 2023.

