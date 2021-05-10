Marvel Studios wants Ryan Reynolds to be fully available

Share

Adding Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool to the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe is proving to be much more complicated than initially expected.

When Disney I buy FOX and recovered the film rights of the mutants and of The Fantastic Four, It was already commented that they would restart all those characters except Deadpool. So the most complicated thing seemed to be the way they would add the character played to Ryan reynolds to Marvel studios without breaking the coherence of the saga. But without a doubt, the contractual and scheduling issues are becoming much more complicated than the narrative.

For now there are several open conflicts. to get started Disney is censoring Ryan reynolds all the jokes for Deadpool 3, while Marvel studios you are asking for a long-term commitment. Since it seems that Kevin Feige he is very concerned with that, especially since the actor is famous for being involved in a lot of projects at the same time. So it would give him just enough time to play the “loudmouth mercenary.”

We know that for now, Ryan reynolds is 100% committed to Marvel studios Y Deadpool, so he has promised the film studio that he will come every time they call him, but on the other hand he does not stop accepting jobs and is involved in different projects. Therefore, it sends very contradictory messages to the managers of Marvel studios.

The movie is running late.

Deadpool 3 is taking longer than expected due to the many other commitments of Ryan reynolds, which means it won’t be filmed until next year at the earliest. This suggests that the two parties are having a hard time syncing their schedules, which may be causing some problems behind the scenes. Plans Marvel studios was to present it in a movie as The Fantastic Four or Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but for now he will not appear in those stories and the first time we see him will be in his solo installment.

