Marvel Studios wanted to better address Loki’s sexuality

Actress Sophia Di Martino who plays Sylvie at Marvel Studios talks about the scene where Loki’s sexuality is revealed.

In the third episode of the series Loki there is a conversation between the characters of Sophia di martino Y Tom Hiddleston, where the bisexuality of the Asgardian God of Mischief. This is the first time Marvel studios reveals that one of their leads is LGBTQ +, so it was important to them that the scene turned out perfect.

In a recent interview, Sophia di martino who plays Sylvie, talked about filming this sequence, and credited the director Kate herron for making sure that the sexuality of Loki will be addressed head-on in the series of Marvel studios in order to Disney Plus.

“When we were filming it, we were aware of how important it was. Director Kate Herron was very interested in putting that on the show. ” Explains the actress. “People have been waiting for it for a long time, and it was in the comics for a long time. It was very important for us, for her and for many people ”.

“In terms of playing it, we just did it like any other scene.” He further reveals that some at Marvel Studios during filming even compared it to the dinner scene from Al Pacino Y Robert De Niro on Heat (1995). “They are two acquaintances chatting in a moment of calm. I didn’t realize it would be such a huge thing, and I’m so glad it is. The commitment to him and the reaction are incredible. I’m glad I didn’t exaggerate it. “

What will happen in the fourth episode?

Apart from that scene, Loki Y Sylvie They lived an incredible journey for their survival, because they are trapped on a planet that is about to explode. Although there are still three episodes left, so his story is far from over and surely Marvel studios has prepared many surprises.

The series of Loki premieres on Wednesdays in the Disney Plus streaming platform, which can be accessed through this link.