Marvel Studios Vice President Says More LGBT Characters Are On The Way

Avengers: Endgame – 95% and Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82% weren’t even close to the conclusion of the MCU. The minds behind Marvel Studios still have a lot of plans for their characters, both on the small and big screen, and that includes LGBT representation. Victoria Alonso, vice president of the company, tells Variety that future projects will include more LGBT characters. There is a long way to go for the most extensive and ambitious saga of superheroes in Hollywood.

Marvel Studios movies started off quite conventionally, all starring straight, white men, the most common in those years of planning. However, the passage of time opened the doors to much more varied and interesting characters, incorporating them into the new stories of the MCU and being part of the great adventure.

It took several years for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to open the door to LGBT characters, and although they are not really abundant, they are already generating a distinction and an important fan base on social networks. Victoria Alonso and his colleagues are aware of how important it is to give representation and visibility to those who deserve it, that is why during the premiere of Black Widow – 87% talk about the future of LGBT heroes at Marvel Studios:

It takes time, we have so many stories that we can tell. We will empower those who are. We will not change anything. We are only showing the world who these people are, who these characters are … There are many things that we have on the way that I believe will be representative of the world today. We’re not going to do it in the first movie or the second movie or the third movie, or the first series, or the second series, but we will do our best to try to render consistently.

On Avengers: Endgame An LGBT character played by Joe Russo, one of the directors, appeared for a few seconds, however, the most popular are Valkyrie, Loki and Sylvie. From the first we have not seen a formal statement on screen, but already in interviews its bisexual nature has been mentioned. The other two characters were already confirmed as bisexual in the third chapter of Loki – 96%, the Disney Plus series that is being a success on the platform and on social networks; Although the sixth episode will be the last, it is quite likely that we will hear from them in the future. Victoria Alonso also a few words about the sexuality of Thor’s brother:

I have to be honest with you, it’s not a big deal. It is what it is when it suits the character. We will not do it because it is politically correct or incorrect. It is what it is. Don’t forget, we follow our comics. We try to follow them to the tee. So in the comics, this is him.

Valkyrie will return for Thor: Love and Thunder and of course we look forward to many adventures for her throughout the film. Tessa Thompson, the actress who plays her, was questioned by MTV News about whether the character will have love and thunder in her bow: “There will be both, they are not mutually exclusive. There is a kind of thunderous love. ” By the end of Avengers: Endgame, Valkyrie is left as the queen of New Asgard, as Thor decides to join the Guardians of the Galaxy on missions that we are yet to see.

A new era is about to begin for Marvel Studios on the big screen. Although his series have been successful on Disney Plus, nothing compares to the glory of movie theaters (and the hundreds of millions of dollars they can raise globally). The first film of the next stage is Black widow, an action adventure and spies in which Natasha Romanoff will allow us to know a little about her past, as well as the family she had to leave behind to join the Avengers. Although the pandemic is still present, Disney and Marvel Studios have good projections for the premiere. Will it become the most successful of the pandemic?

